Shocking Dashcam Video From Bengaluru Shows Woman Faking Car Accident

The video has gone viral, raising concerns about road safety and the need for dashcams.

In a bizarre incident, a woman was caught on the dashcam of a car faking an accident by falling in front of the moving car on one of the city roads of Bengaluru. The video shows how, after spotting her, the driver slowed down, but she fell onto the car and thereafter tried to attack him. She behaved erratically before leaving the scene.

The video footage was shared by Shonee Kapoor on X on August 29, urging social media users to install dashcams. He warned users who drive, "Put a dashcam. You never know when this happens to you. Especially when it is a lady. If something happens, people will take her side instantly."

Put a dashcam

You never know when this happens to you.



Especially, when it is a lady. If something happens, people will take her side instantly. pic.twitter.com/H5b2nhUjuF — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) August 28, 2024

The video shows the man driving through Bengaluru when the woman, who was standing in the middle of the road, began to hit the vehicles as they passed by. Despite the driver's attempts to avoid her, she threw herself onto his car. The video has invited speculation on social media that the woman may either be mentally ill, "possessed," or simply trying a trick in order to beg money from drivers.

