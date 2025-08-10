Bengaluru Emerging As Symbol Of New India: PM Modi Opens Metro Yellow Line

Bengaluru is the symbol of New India and its young people were the ones who provided cutting-edge technology to the Indian Armed Forces, enabling them to bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The Prime Minister was in the city to open the Yellow line of the metro and thereafter went to the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City, Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Modi said, "I am visiting Bengaluru for the first time after Operation Sindoor. The Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out Operation Sindoor by entering deep into Pakistan's territory and destroying terrorist camps."

"The success of Operation Sindoor... the strength to destroy terrorist hideouts deep across the border... and the ability to bring Pakistan, which came to defend the terrorists, to its knees within hours... The whole world has witnessed this new face of India," he said.

"Can you guess who was behind the success of Operation Sindoor?" he asked his audience. "It is our technology. This technological prowess was showcased to the world, and in this, the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka have played a major role. For this, I congratulate you all."

Calling Bengaluru the symbol of New India, he said it is now counted among the great global cities. "We must compete globally and lead on the world stage. For this, our cities must be efficient and ensure speed," he added.