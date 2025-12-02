Bengaluru Prisoners Go On Hunger Strike After Crackdown On Phones, Cigarettes

As far as protests go, this may be among the weirdest.

A major crackdown on illegal activities inside Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail triggered a three-day hunger strike by inmates, days after a series of videos showing prisoners using mobile phones, consuming alcohol, and partying went viral.

Following the controversy, several prison staff were transferred or suspended, and the state government assured strict action to curb corruption inside the jail. A tighter monitoring system was then put in place to stop the smuggling of restricted items - a move that unsettled many inmates.

Sources said prisoners launched a protest and refused food for three days, calling it off only on Tuesday evening after the jail authorities threatened strong action.

The agitation began after the new administration halted the illegal supply of bidis, cigarettes and other banned items within the facility.

Significant reforms were initiated after the viral videos exposed deep-rooted violations and IPS officer Anshu Kumar was appointed the new Chief Superintendent, replacing the earlier officer who was transferred.

Among the first measures taken was the complete ban on the smuggling in of bidis and cigarettes, which is already prohibited under the jail manual. A special search team formed to enforce these rules seized mobile phones, cigarettes, and other items during surprise inspections.

Officials say the inmates were demanding that bidis and cigarettes be allowed again. A group of prisoners was staging a sit-in protest in front of the administrative block, insisting that the supply of these items be restored.

Confirming that the protest has been called off, Chief Superintendent Kumar said "airport-level" frisking has been instituted.

"Recently, we seized nearly 50 mobile phones and completely stopped the illegal supply of items inside the prison. Frisking has now been tightened to airport-level standards. The protest was called off once the inmates realised that any further disturbance would invite strong action. Police were kept on standby throughout, and we have identified the key provocateurs and issued strict warnings to them," Kumar said.

"Any kind of illegal activity will not be tolerated. No banned or prohibited articles will be allowed inside the prison under any circumstances. Frisking of staff and visitors has been made strict, and Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel have been instructed to thoroughly check everything entering the premises. Four baggage scanners are currently in use. The prison has been divided into four zones, and intermixing of different categories of prisoners is no longer permitted. This has significantly helped curb illegal activities," he added.