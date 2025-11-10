2 Cops Suspended, 1 Transferred After Security Lapses At Bengaluru Central Jail

Bengaluru Central Jail is embroiled in controversies as videos show inmates getting VVIP treatment and partying with liquor inside the prison. Following the virality of the videos, the Karnataka Home Minister has announced a sweeping set of reforms and disciplinary actions, including formation of a committee, suspension of two top officers and transfer of another.

Karnataka Government's Crackdown On Prison Management

In the wake of recent viral videos from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, the Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara has ordered formation of "a high-power committee to look into the activities of all prisons across the state."

The committee will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Hitendra Nath, along with Sandeep Patil and other senior officers. The high-power committee has been given one month to submit a detailed report on the activities and functioning of Parappana Agrahara Prison.

The Chief Superintendent of Prison, K Suresh, has been transferred immediately, while two other officers, Superintendent Mygeri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok, have been suspended pending inquiry.

In a first, an IPS officer will now take charge of the Central Prison, marking a major administrative shift.

Out of about five videos that surfaced online on Sunday, in which inmates can be seen dancing, watching television, and using mobile phone, three were found to be from 2023 and two from this year, said Parameshwara.

The Home Minister also directed to audit CCTV footage every 15 days, and senior officers must compulsorily visit prisons and submit reports.

These measures will apply to all prisons across the state.

Additionally, officials who have served over five years in the same jail will be transferred to ensure transparency and accountability.

A technical audit has been ordered for all prison equipment, including scanners and surveillance systems. Currently, the Parappana Agrahara facility houses around 5,000 inmates, and the government is considering bifurcating prisoners to reduce overcrowding.

Security Lapses At Bengaluru Central Jail

Several videos from inside the jail emerged on Sunday, showcasing fine arrangements for a party - liquor in disposable glasses, cut fruits, and fried peanuts. In another video, four small liquor bottles were seen arranged neatly, while some inmates danced to the sounds of utensils being banged by other inmates.

Another viral video raises big questions over the security arrangements inside the prison after notorious criminals kept there-an ISIS recruiter and a serial rapist-killer-were seen using phones and watching television.

Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna, an ISIS recruiter, was seen scrolling on a phone and enjoying tea while a radio or a television was heard in the background.

Umesh Reddy, named in 18 rape and murder cases, was also seen using his two Android phones and a keypad mobile. A television was kept in his barracks. In 2022, his death sentence was commuted to 30 years of imprisonment by the Supreme Court as he sought clemency, claiming to be mentally ill. He was later declared medically sound.