Watch: The 'Christmas Train Of Lights' Captured During Trial Run In England Leaves Viewers Mesmerized

The steam train is covered with thousands of bright lights. (Photo: Facebook/scottythephotographer)

The 'Christmas Train of Lights' is a special Christmas-themed train in Southern England that captures the joy of the holiday season with its beautiful lights and vintage carts. This steam train decked with lights was recently captured by a local photographer during its trial run ahead of the official opening. The photographer, Scott Williams, posted the video on his Facebook handle. The video begins with dark scenery and a railway track. The scene is beautifully transformed as the vintage train decorated with thousands of lights moves ahead on the track and lights up the landscape with bright shades of blue, pink, yellow, green and orange.

Viewers were delighted to see the Christmas spirit come alive. Take a look at the comments section:

A Facebook user wrote, "This reminds me of Hogwarts Express! Made my day." Another shared, "Got my tickets for a group of us this year! Very excited."

An impressed viewer said, "Would love to see this incredible sight in reality!" Another chimed in, "Breathtakingly beautiful. Just magical with the steam and gorgeous colour of lights."

The Christmas-themed train by Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company runs from November 27 to December 30, 2024. The train takes visitors on an 80-minute round trip from Paignton to Kingswear further down the coast. According to their website, this year the train will also feature new lineside displays and surprises that can be viewed from the train on your journey. The tickets are priced at 29.95 Pounds (Rs 3,226) for an adult (age 16 and above) and 21.95 Pounds (Rs 2,363) for a child (age 3 to 15).