UP Assembly Holds Artificial Intelligence Training Session For MLAs

A special training session on 'Empowering Public Representatives: Strengthening Communication and Governance through Artificial Intelligence (AI)' was organised for MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly in Lucknow on Sunday.

Congress MLA Aradhana Misra-Mona stated that Uttar Pradesh has been made digital, and the use of AI will simplify many processes.

"This is worth appreciation. AI is the future. Gradually, everything is becoming AI-based. AI is being used in every sector. Our Assembly has been made digital. So, the use of AI will make many things simpler, especially for public representatives. An IIT Kanpur professor attended a workshop, which included a question-and-answer session. I think this will be a very successful effort," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

UP Minister Asim Arun said that the proceedings in the Assembly and development work would reach new heights after the use of AI.

Asim Arun said, "Today, the state government is adopting technology and a training session was conducted on the topic 'Empowering Public Representatives: Strengthening Communication and Governance through AI', in which we were told how Artificial Intelligence is being used in the world and how we can use it to provide benefits to the public. The state government is committed to making the state and the country developed by 2047."

Speaking to ANI, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "A training session was conducted on how to use Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of the public...The government is ready to address all the concerns raised by the opposition. If the house functions smoothly, it will be in the interests of the state and the government."

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticising the 24-hour discussion and allegation that the government has done nothing in the last 9 years, he said that a vision document for 2047 would be kept for making UP a 1 trillion dollar economy.

UP Minister Anil Rajbhar urged the opposition to cooperate in the house and raise the concerns of the public.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Vidhan Sabha's renovated dome ahead of the Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly that will commence tomorrow.

He also inaugurated the newly renovated Assembly Mandap, Assembly Hall No. 15, and the VIP lounge.

Following the inauguration, the CM participated in an all-party meeting to discuss the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana convened the all-party meeting before the monsoon session, in which, along with CM Yogi, leaders from both the ruling side and the opposition were present.

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha began today, as per an order issued by the Assembly Secretariat on July 26.

The Assembly will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras. It will start as a pilot project in this monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the upcoming winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

AI technology will make the working style of MLAs more transparent, and the world's most advanced cameras will be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

These AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, enabling them to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details.

With the help of AI technology, it will be recorded which MLA came to the assembly, for how long he stayed, on how many topics he spoke and which topics he covered in the speech. Not only this, but AI will also do topic-based content analysis.

