"I Feel Like I Don't Deserve It": Man Highlights His Dependence On AI Tools For Coding Tasks

A backend engineer has shared an emotional post online about the growing dependence on artificial intelligence tools at work. After nearly a year in the job, the tech professional admitted feeling insecure about personal skills and questioned whether enough had been learned without the help of AI.

In a post shared on Reddit, a tech professional explained that he has been working as a backend engineer for the past 11 months. The post stated that many of the day-to-day office tasks are often completed with the help of AI tools, such as the Cursor AI code editor and the Cloud AI assistant.

According to the post, most coding tasks-such as creating APIs and completing assigned tasks-are performed based on the suggestions provided by these AI tools.

The tech professional wrote in the caption that he has been working as a backend engineer for the past 11 months and is truly beginning to feel like a complete rookie.

According to the post, concerns escalated last week when Cursor suddenly stopped working due to a technical issue. At the time, an important task was still pending, and the engineer struggled to complete it without AI assistance.

Photo Credit: HyenaRevolutionary98/Reddit

The tech professional explained that he was unable to complete the task without AI's help. The post also mentioned that seniors and colleagues noticed this situation and directly remarked that working without Cursor would be difficult. They even joked about it.

The post also explained that entering the tech field hadn't been easy for him. He graduated in 2023, but only landed a job in 2025 after failing numerous interviews.

According to the post, this long and challenging journey had already affected his self-confidence.

Now, his work experience has made him question whether coding is truly the right career for him. The tech professional explained that he's increasingly feeling less capable than other colleagues at the office.

Despite this, leaving his job hasn't been easy. The tech professional said he comes from a lower-middle-class family and his parents expect a better future for him. Helping them and improving their lives is an important responsibility for him.

The post further stated that the engineer currently earns around Rs 2.5 lakh annually and is often worried, wondering if he will be able to succeed in the field of coding.