Girl Struggles To Breathe In Overcrowded Train Coach As Bystanders Mock Her, Railways Responds

A disturbing video is circulating on social media, showcasing a young girl struggling to breathe in a packed train compartment while bystanders laugh and film her distress instead of helping her. The footage has triggered widespread outrage and sparked discussions about passenger safety during peak travel periods. In the video, the girl, visibly suffocating in the overcrowded train, tries to open the window for fresh air and splashes water on her face to cope with the heat. Instead of assisting her, onlookers mock and record her ordeal, sparking intense criticism on social media for their lack of empathy.

"A girl was almost suffocated, stampeded into a train coach, and she was running out of breath. The crowd on the platform was laughing and mocking her. What do you call such behaviour?'', the video was captioned by X user Woke Eminent.

The post tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Ministry, and Railway Seva, urging them to improve crowd management during the festival season. The user suggested measures such as restricting access at high-traffic stations and deploying security forces like the CRPF on peak travel days to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety.

Watch the video here:

— Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) August 11, 2025

The Railway Seva account responded to the video, expressing concern and asking for details to investigate the matter further. The reply read, " We are concerned to see this. Please share details like the Place of incidence, the Date of incidence and the Mobile no so that we can get it checked. You may also raise your concern directly on https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for speedy redressal."

Many users condemned the bystanders' behaviour, calling it insensitive and inhumane and called for better safety measures. One user said, "As I say, Indians lack empathy and severely lack civilised behaviour. People's behaviour and understanding of emergencies and emergency care are extremely low in India. Emergency response theory and practice must be a part of the syllabus in schools in India. Otherwise degeneracy will increase."

Another commented, "These people just stood there laughing and recording on their phones while a girl was gasping for breath, literally fighting to stay conscious? That's not just shameless, it's inhuman."

A third said, "What is wrong with the people? And most of them are young educated men, sad to see this, lack of arrangements from the railway is equally responsible for this chaos, these kinds of situations lead to stampede."