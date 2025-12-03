Ujjain Railway Cop Thrashes Man With Disabilities For Sleeping On Train Platform

On a day meant to promote dignity and rights for persons with disabilities, a shocking act of brutality by a police officer in Madhya Pradesh drew nationwide outrage. At Nagda railway station in Ujjain district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable was caught on camera kicking and punching a person with disabilities, triggering widespread condemnation and immediate action from senior officials.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Platform Number 1 of Nagda station, around 60 kilometres from Ujjain. A man with disabilities was asleep with his bag beside him when GRP Head Constable Mansingh, dressed in civilian clothes, approached and began assaulting him. A passenger travelling in an AC coach witnessed the incident, recorded it on a mobile phone, and shared it online, after which the video spread rapidly on social media.

The footage shows Mansingh slapping the person with disabilities repeatedly, followed by kicks to his body, as the helpless man tries to gather his belongings and leave the platform in tears.

आज आयोजनों के देश में दिव्यांग दिवस मनाया जाएगा .... वाकई

नागदा रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर है जहां पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल बेरहमी से प्लेटफॉर्म पर सोए एक दिव्यांग को पीटता नज़र आ रहा है ... कॉन्स्टेबल निलंबित हो चुका है pic.twitter.com/El4NqBYoBd — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 3, 2025

Once the video gained traction, GRP Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla ordered the immediate suspension of the accused constable. The action was taken within hours of the video going viral.

Mansingh later claimed that the man was drunk and using abusive language, an explanation that failed to justify the excessive use of force seen in the video.

As per the suspension letter, the conduct of the officer tarnished the reputation of the Railway Police among passengers and the public.

The officer displayed gross negligence, misconduct, and indiscipline, and the behaviour violated the general service conditions under Rule 64 of the Madhya Pradesh Police Regulations, the order read.

As per the order, Mansingh has been attached to the Railway Police Line in Indore and cannot leave headquarters during his suspension without permission.

What made the incident even more distressing is the timing: International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day observed globally to promote respect, inclusion, and equal rights.

Instead, the visuals that emerged from Ujjain painted a disturbing picture of abuse of authority and mishandling of vulnerable citizens, prompting calls for stricter accountability within the police department.