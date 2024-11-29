13 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India

First snowfall of the season in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Instagram/jktourismofficial)

December is the month to reflect on how your year went, with a hope for brighter and happier things ahead. End 2024 on a fantastic note by planning a fun-filled or peaceful (whatever you seek) vacation in India. With the onset of winter and festive spirit in the air, December is an ideal month to travel to several interesting places in India, whether you want to go to pleasant beaches or snow-capped mountains. Confused about where to go? Here are 13 of the best places in India perfect for your last vacation of 2024:

Check Out Some Of The Best Places For Vacation In December In India:

1. Goa

Photo: iStock

Goa comes alive in December with tourists seeking to spend their Christmas or New Year's on the wonderful beaches of Goa. You can watch the sunrise at popular beaches like Baga and Anjuna and go to parties at your favourite clubs. Asia's premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Goa, will be held from December 28 to 30 in Dhargalim, North Goa.

Weather: The days are pleasing with a temperature of a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius (approx), while the nights are enjoyable at a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius (approx).

2. Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir transforms into a winter wonderland in December with snow-covered mountains. You can experience snowfall in December in Kashmir. Witness the beauty of the Dal Lake and head to Gulmarg for skiing and cable car rides.

Weather: Overall, the average temperature lies between 7-8 degrees Celsius. During the day, the temperature is about 10 degrees Celsius. The temperature goes down to 1 degree Celsius at night.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Photo: iStock

Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is a lush paradise in December, offering breathtaking views, a calm ambience and a cool temperature. It is the perfect time for trekking, coffee plantation tours, camping and nature walks.

Weather: The temperature in Coorg during December fluctuates roughly between 16 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. In peak winter, the temperature can go as low as 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur's charm is enhanced by its pleasant weather in December, perfect for exploring its royal palaces, serene lakes, and vibrant bazaars. From Lake Pichola to City Palace, the city is full of wonderful locations for a peaceful trip.

Weather: The average temperature during the day ranges from 10 to 25 degrees Celsius. The nights can be chilly with temperatures dropping to around 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.

5. Havelock, Andaman Islands

Photo: iStock

December offers the perfect weather for beach lovers and adventure enthusiasts to visit Havelock. The island offers pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs, and you can also try a range of water sports. The Radhanagar Beach is one of Asia's best beaches for its white sands while the Elephant Beach is famous for coral reefs and snorkeling.

Weather: During the day, temperatures can peak at 29 degrees Celsius. At night, the temperature typically drops to about 26 degrees Celsius.

6. Diu

Diu is a hidden gem in India, worth experiencing in December. Diu carries its Portuguese charm and has several serene beaches. Witness the historical glory of the Diu Fort or relax at the peaceful Nagao Beach. December also sees the vibrant Diu Festival, a mix of music, dance, and culture.

Weather: The average temperature in Diu in December ranges from a high of 28 degrees Celsius to a low of 20 degrees Celsius.

7. Kochi, Kerala

Photo: iStock

While there are several wonderful cities in Lerala you can visit this time of the year, Kochi never fails to impress. Kochi combines natural beauty with cultural richness. You can visit different beaches and marvel at the Chinese Fishing Nets near Fort Kochi.

Weather: The temperature in December in Kochi ranges between approximately 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

8. Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

Dalhousie's snow-covered landscapes and serene vibe make it the perfect spot for a winter retreat in December. It is ideal for those seeking a peaceful escape. From homestays to luxury stays, Dalhousie has some amazing options.

Weather: The temperature in Dalhousie in December ranges between approximately 7 to 16 degrees Celsius.

9. Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Photo: iStock

December is an excellent time for wildlife enthusiasts to visit the Ranthambore National Park, as the cool weather makes it easier to spot animals like tigers. Spot tigers, leopards, and other wildlife in their natural habitat and explore the stunning Ranthambore Fort.

Weather: The average temperature in Ranthambore National Park in December for a typical day ranges from 25 to 9 degrees Celsius.

10. Gokarna, Karnataka

If you are bored of Goa but still can't resist the beach vibes, explore Gokarna this December. A popular pilgrimage destination for Hindus, it is known for sacred sites like Mahabaleshwar Temple. You can also visit the peaceful Om Beach and the Half Moon beach.

Weather: The temperature in Gokarna in December ranges between approximately 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

11. Lonavala, Maharashtra

Lonavala's misty hills, lush greenery, and cosy weather make it a perfect winter escape for nature lovers, especially people leading busy lives in Mumbai and Pune. The waterfalls and trekking trails make Lonavala a great place for a refreshing holiday.

Weather: The average temperature in Lonavala in December ranges from 30 to 15 degrees Celsius.

12. Kohima, Nagaland

Photo: iStock

December in Kohima is synonymous with the vibrant Hornbill Festival. Visitors can enjoy tribal culture, traditional music, and local cuisine amidst the stunning views. The festival takes place every year in the first week of December.

Weather: December in Kohima marks the beginning of the winter season. The temperatures range approximately between 7 to 21 degrees Celsius.

13. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer is a wonderful city to visit in December. Explore the marvellous forts, stunning palaces, and enjoy the delicious Rajasthani food. You can also experience desert camping, spending a night under the stars with folk music and dance performances.

Weather: The temperature in December in Jaisalmer ranges from approximately 11 to 24 degrees Celsius.

So, where are you heading this December for an unforgettable travel experience? Share with us in the comments section.