6 Stunning Countries Near India You Can Visit Without Spending A Fortune

Indian travellers have many options to travel nearby.

Goa is a dream destination for many travellers. However, for Indians looking to explore beyond its borders without burning a hole in their pockets, there are several budget-friendly destinations that are just a short flight away. From serene beaches to bustling markets and historic cities, these nearby countries offer unforgettable experiences at affordable prices. Let's take a look at some of the best budget-friendly destinations near India that you can explore without worrying about your travel budget.

Here Are 6 Budget-Friendly Holiday Destinations Near India

1. Nepal

Nepal, India's northern neighbour, is a haven for adventure enthusiasts, especially those with a love for trekking and the great outdoors. Famous for the towering peaks of the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, Nepal offers a range of affordable trekking options that are accessible even to those on a budget.

Nepal is a great destination for trekking.

2. Sri Lanka

Just a short flight from India, Sri Lanka offers pristine beaches, lush tea plantations, ancient ruins, and a rich cultural heritage. Known for its warm hospitality and breathtaking landscapes, Sri Lanka is a great option for travellers looking for an affordable island getaway.

3. Bhutan

Bhutan, a tiny kingdom nestled in the Himalayas, is often considered one of the happiest countries in the world. With its majestic monasteries, breathtaking landscapes, and peaceful environment, Bhutan offers a perfect escape for those looking to unwind in nature. While it does have a tourism fee (starting at $200 per day), this fee includes accommodation, meals, and a guide, making it easier to budget for your trip.

4. Bangladesh

Often overlooked by international travellers, Bangladesh is a hidden gem that offers both cultural immersion and natural beauty at a fraction of the cost of more popular destinations. From the sprawling Sundarbans mangrove forest to the vibrant streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh is a fascinating destination for budget travellers.

5. Myanmar

Myanmar (Burma) is an enchanting destination known for its stunning temples, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality. Despite its growing popularity, Myanmar remains a budget-friendly option for Indian travellers, with its relatively low cost of living and affordable attractions.

6. Thailand

Thailand is a favourite among budget travellers due to its affordability, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the tranquil islands in the south, Thailand offers something for everyone.

Thailand is a popular holiday destination.

Travelling abroad doesn't have to be expensive. With careful planning, you can make the most of your trip while keeping your travel expenses in check.