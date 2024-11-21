6 Indian Destinations That Are Perfect For A Digital Detox

Must-visit digital detox destinations in India. (Photo Credit: Getty)

Digital devices like smartphones, televisions, and computers have taken over our lives - and how! We depend on them for work, entertainment, and even communicating with our loved ones. While they have certainly made our lives easier, there's a downside: excessive screen time! Perhaps you've had days where you spent over 9-10 hours on screens. Corporate professionals, we're sure you'll relate! Before you realize it, feelings of tiredness and lethargy kick in. In times like these, all you crave is an escape from the digital world - away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Are you going through something similar? Do you just want to switch off your phone and laptop and disappear to a relaxing destination? If your answer is yes, then you've come to the right place. Below, we'll share not one, but six Indian destinations that will help you unplug and reconnect with yourself.

Here Are 6 Destinations In India That Are Perfect For A Digital Detox:

1. Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley has become a go-to destination for travellers and is an ideal place for a digital detox. Located at a high altitude, getting here can be challenging, but it's totally worth it! You'll be surrounded by beautiful mountains, ancient monasteries, and pristine air. Plan a visit soon and find solace in this serene valley.

2. Tirthan Valley

You can also visit Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. This valley is accessible by road, air, and train. While here, you can enjoy several exciting activities such as trekking, camping, fishing, and bird watching. It is extremely calm and scenic. Don't miss the chance to visit for your perfect digital detox!

3. Gokarna

If you reside in South India, Gokarna in Karnataka is a great place to visit. With its sandy beaches and tranquil shores, you'll feel at peace here. Go for long walks along the coastline, practice meditation and yoga, and simply enjoy the sound of the waves crashing. It's so peaceful that you probably won't want to come back.

4. Nubra Valley

Looking for a completely unique location? Head to Nubra Valley in Ladakh! This valley boasts a fascinating geography of rivers, mountains, deserts, and plains. Also known as the "Valley of Flowers," the view from here is absolutely breathtaking. With limited access to Wi-Fi, you won't need to worry about replying to messages or attending calls.

5. Changlang

Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh is another place you can visit. This destination has limited network coverage, making it perfect for your digital detox. The lofty mountains and quiet rivers will further add to the calmness you'll experience here. In Changlang, you can enjoy a relaxing vacation that will truly rejuvenate you.

6. Khonoma

How can we miss out on Northeast India when speaking of serene destinations? Khonoma in Nagaland is a completely green village - one that will take your breath away. Picture yourself trekking or meditating amidst the lush greenery. It's an experience you shouldn't miss out on. We're sure you won't regret planning a visit here.

Now that you know about these destinations, plan a visit soon and take the digital detox you deserve!