5 Tips To Safely Pop Your Ears After A Flight

Ever noticed how kids are handed a bunch of candies before a flight takes off? Or have you ever stepped off a plane feeling like your ears are stuffed with cotton? You're not alone. That annoying sensation of clogged ears can stick with us through car rides, meetings, or even when we're trying to sleep. Scientifically, this condition is called aeroplane ear. It's frustrating, but the good news is there are safe ways to pop your ears and restore balance. Whether you're a seasoned flyer or dealing with post-flight discomfort, these hacks can help you regain normal hearing without causing harm.

Why Do Our Ears Clog After Flying?

Think you're one of the few people who experience clogged ears after a flight? Think again. It's actually extremely common. For the unversed, ears clog due to pressure changes. When the pressure inside your ear doesn't match the outside air pressure, your ears try to adapt, leading to that urge to pop them.

How To Pop Your Ears Safely After A Flight

1. Try The Swallowing Trick

Swallowing helps equalize pressure in your ears. Chewing gum, sucking on a lozenge, or sipping water can make it easier. This trick works especially well during takeoff and landing. If your ears still feel blocked, try swallowing a few more times.

2. Use The Valsalva Maneuver

This technique is a go-to for relieving ear pressure. Pinch your nostrils shut, close your mouth, and gently blow air out through your nose. This forces air into your ears, equalizing pressure. Be careful not to blow too hard, as it could damage your eardrums. Repeat two to three times until your ears pop.

3. Yawn It Out

Yawning is another natural way to normalize pressure. Even if you don't feel like yawning, mimic the action-it can help. Stretch your mouth wide, take a deep breath, and let out a big fake yawn. Repeat a few times, and you'll likely start yawning naturally. This helps release ear pressure and brings relief.

4. Try The Toynbee Maneuver

Similar to the Valsalva Maneuver, this method involves pinching your nose shut while sipping water and swallowing. The movement of your throat muscles opens the eustachian tubes and helps pop your ears. It also aids in restoring balance in your body.

5. Apply A Warm Compress

Sometimes, stubborn blocked ears won't pop despite multiple attempts. In such cases, try a warm compress to relax your muscles and equalize pressure. Use a warm towel or heating pad, placing it against your ear for 5-10 minutes. This is especially useful if your ears feel clogged for a while after landing.

