What Is Digital Fasting? Solution For New-Age Mental Health Issues

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Digital fasting involves abstaining from technology to improve mental health. Practicing digital fasting helps reduce distractions from social media and notifications. Benefits include improved mental health, better sleep and increased productivity.

Do you doomscroll? Are you addicted to Instagram reels? Then the concept of digital fasting is for you. As intermittent fasting continues to gain popularity worldwide among health enthusiasts, people are also exploring the idea of digital fasting to improve their mental health, as #DigitalFasting was trending on X with people talking about the need to pause and take a break.

How to practice digital fasting?

Digital fasting, also known as digital detox, includes abstaining from using digital devices and technology for a certain period of time.

While practising digital fasting, people avoid social media platforms to reduce distractions and comparisons. They also limit screen time on digital devices, such as phones, tablets or computers. Usually, people turn off notifications on their mobile phones to minimise distractions and interruptions.

What are the benefits of digital fasting?

A majority of people nowadays have a mobile phone in their hands with a good internet connection. They spend a huge amount of time scrolling reels on social media - consuming almost everything they get online. Social media provides a good platform to connect with others, but people often waste their time and end up getting anxious about it. However, having control over it can offer various benefits.

Improved Mental Health: Avoiding unnecessary use of social media can reduce stress and anxiety.

Better Sleep: People will be able to sleep on time if there is less exposure to screens before bedtime.

Increased Productivity: Less wastage of time will lead to more time for focused work and activities.

Also Read | Daughter Sends Mom's Ashes On Epic World Adventure In A Bottle: "She's Travelling"

How often should you practice digital fasting?

Some people choose to digital fast on a regular basis, for example, they set aside device-free time every day for some hours. Meanwhile, some people prefer to digital fast periodically as they take breaks from technology for a day, a weekend or longer.

Impact of excessive screen time on the young generation

Diana Quadros, a Psychologist and Clinical Hypnotherapist based in Mumbai, told NDTV, "As a psychologist, I've seen firsthand the devastating impact of excessive digital device use on mental and emotional well-being. It can lead to feelings of loneliness, decreased self-esteem and a sense of disconnection from the world around us."

"Our children are especially vulnerable, with excessive screen time linked to delayed cognitive development and increased risk of ADHD. It's time for us to take a step back, reassess our relationship with technology, and prioritise our well-being," Quadro added.

A study published by the US government in 2023 highlighted that heavy reliance on screen media has raised serious public health concerns among children as young as two to three years old because it might harm their cognitive, linguistic and social-emotional growth.

The study titled, 'Effects of Excessive Screen Time on Child Development: An Updated Review and Strategies for Management', was published in the National Library of Medicine.

The study noted that new technologies are now ingrained in a young child's daily life, with children nowadays becoming "digital natives" as they are born into an ecosystem that is augmented by mobile media, which keeps changing every minute.

The study highlighted that social media and screen technology can improve education and learning; however, "too much time spent in front of a screen and multitasking with other media has been related to worse executive functioning and academic performance".