Daughter Sends Mom's Ashes On Epic World Adventure In A Bottle: "She's Travelling"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Cara Melia, 24, honoured her late mother’s travel dreams by sending her ashes at sea. Wendy Chadwick, 51, missed out on travel due to single parenting responsibilities. The bottle containing her ashes was found on the same beach 12 hours later.

In a heartwarming act of love, 24-year-old Cara Melia from Oldham, UK, honoured her late mother Wendy Chadwick's dream of world travel by sealing her ashes in a glass bottle and setting it adrift at sea, hoping it reaches faraway lands to fulfill her dying wish. "This is my mum. Throw her back in, she's travelling the world," Ms Melia wrote in a handwritten note placed inside the bottle.

As per Ms Melia, her 51-year-old mum had not been able to travel the world, owing to her responsibilities as a single parent of five. The bottle was put in the sea in Skegness to "see where she ends up". However, it was found on the same beach 12 hours later, and a Facebook post about it went viral.

“We found this lovely lady earlier today at Butlins, Skegness beach,” the woman who spotted Ms Chadwick roaming in the sea, posted on Facebook.

“She's been thrown back in the sea as requested," the woman said, adding, "Happy travels Cara's mum."

Quizzed about the endearing act, Ms Melia said she hoped that her would travel further this time.

"Life happened and my mum never got a chance to travel. Nobody was meant to find her for a bit - she was meant to be in a completely different country," she told BBC.

"I'd love her to end up on a beach in Barbados or Spain, which would definitely take a while."

Ms Melia said she had originally planned to scatter the ashes on a beach but her cousin and best friend then came up with the bottle idea.

Also Read | US Researcher Proposes Detonating Massive Nuclear Bomb Under Ocean To Save Earth

'I was teared up'

The happy send-off by a daughter to her mother has left the internet in tears, with many acknowledging the love and thought behind the effort.

"I was teared up when I read this hope the lady travels and travels bless her," said one social media user while another added: "Beautiful. This is an amazing idea."

A third commented: "Oh I really wish she gets to travel all around the world."

As Ms Chadwick continues her journey, her daughter said she was grateful to the folks who found her and the strangers who sent her support across social media platforms.