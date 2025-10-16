"Cancer Won, Guys": 21-Year-Old's Post On Seeing Diwali For The 'Last Time' Devastates Internet

A 21-year-old man's heart-wrenching Reddit post about his terminal cancer battle has deeply moved and saddened people across social media, garnering thousands of prayers and supportive messages. The post, shared on the r/TwentiesIndia subreddit, reveals the user's struggles with Stage 4 colorectal cancer, diagnosed in 2023.

The young man shared that after months of chemotherapy and hospital stays, doctors have exhausted all treatment options, giving him a grim prognosis that he likely won't survive the year. With Diwali approaching, he expressed the pain of potentially experiencing his last festival of lights.

"Diwali's coming up soon, and the lights are already showing up in the streets. It's tough knowing I'll see them for the last time. I'll miss the lights, the laughter, and the noise. It feels strange to watch life go on while mine is quietly winding down. I know that next year, someone else will light diyas in my place while I just exist in a memory," he wrote.

He also revealed the heartbreak of unfulfilled dreams, such as traveling, starting his own venture, and adopting a dog, but now these aspirations seem to be slipping away as he's reminded of his limited time.

Concluding his post, he wrote, "Then I remember I'm running out of time, and the thought just fades. I am in home and I can see the sadness in my parents face.I don't really know why I'm posting this. Maybe just to say it all out loud to leave a small trace before I fade quietly into whatever comes next."

Here is the post:

"If Miracles happen..."

The post touched the hearts of thousands on Reddit, with many users expressing their sorrow and wishing for a miracle. The flood of responses featured heartfelt messages of sympathy, hope, and encouragement to appreciate life's simple joys. While some urged him to hold on with strength, others reflected on how the post served as a powerful reminder of how fragile and fleeting life can be.

One user wrote, "I hope a miracle happens, and that your cancer has a dysfunction, and that everything works out! Hang in there, man. And simultaneously, make the most of whatever you have. Go for nice, long evening walks. Enjoy the birds singing in the morning. Listen to some nice Music: whatever gets you shaking your leg. Enjoy a nice brunch. Have mimosas. Have two. Enjoy the company of your family & friends. And all that jazz. Just make the most of it, man."

Another commented, " I had dreams, you know?" Is the part that broke me...lots of love and strength to you. In F1 2007, Ferrari Guy won the championship but seeing the season no one would've thought it was possible. So it's not over, until it's over."

"You've shown more strength than words can hold. Your message carries so much heart and peace. Wishing you comfort, love, and light in every moment ahead," a third user said.

A fourth user added, ''Bro, I don't even know you, but reading this hit me. You said you might not make it to the end of the year and won't celebrate Diwali , that's rough. Just know the fact that you're still fighting shows serious strength. Even if you can't celebrate like you want, people out here are thinking of you and sending you mad respect and strength. Stay strong, bro."