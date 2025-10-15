"This Is Crime": Video Of Samosa Being Eaten With Fork And Knife Sparks Mockery

A UK-based samosa specialist sparked an online frenzy after posting a video showing a samosa being eaten with cutlery. Samosas are a beloved snack globally, and their appeal lies in their crispy exterior and savoury filling, often enjoyed with hands.

In the video, the specialist demonstrates an overly formal way to eat a samosa using a knife and fork at a dining table. He begins by pressing down on the samosa with the fork to stabilise it, then carefully cuts it--not in the middle, as he emphasises--to avoid crumbling. He instructs on taking small bites, dipping into sauce, and repeating the process meticulously.

The video was posted on X by @JeetN25 with the caption "Samosa eating etiquette".

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 195K views, sparking debates on cultural authenticity versus etiquette. It also sparked widespread amusement and mockery online with social media users poking fun at the "sacrilege" of using Western table etiquette for a traditional Indian snack. "This is violence," one user commented. Another joked, "My ancestors are crying in spicy chutney."

A third said, "Most ridiculous thing I've seen today . Westren food is mostly preserved meat based that is why they'd to use fork and knife to eat and alcohol to bear and gulp it. Indian food comes from variety and abundance no need to treat food like nuclear waste."

A fourth added, "Eating Samosa with a fork and knife!! Bro just Colonized the Indian Snack. Samosa are meant to be finger-lick Diplomacy, not a 5 Star Operation."

Some users took a more humorous angle, suggesting that if this trend continues, chai would soon be served in wine glasses. However, a few also defended the technique, saying food innovation and new eating experiences should be welcomed.

Earlier, etiquette expert William Hanson, Britain's leading etiquette coach, sparked debate with his claim that there's a "right" and "wrong" way to eat a banana. According to Hanson, eating a banana with a fork and knife at a dining table is the proper way, contrary to the common practice of simply peeling and biting into it. His unconventional advice left many people amused.