Passenger Beaten Up Over Failed Payment For Samosas At Railway Station, Video Viral

An unexpected incident took place at Jabalpur railway station which has sparked a debate on social media. On Friday, October 17, around 5:30 pm, a dispute between a passenger and a vendor selling samosas on platform number 5 turned violent in no time, when the vendor scuffled with the passenger over the failure to make digital payment.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a passenger buys samosas after getting off the train and tries to pay through the UPI, but the transaction fails. As the train starts moving, he returns the samosas and tries to board the train again, but the vendor stops him, grabs him by the collar and demands money.

The passenger appears nervous in the video and tries to provide information about the failed transaction.

Afraid of missing the train, he takes off his smartwatch and gives it to the vendor. After this the vendor gives him two plates of samosas and lets him go.

Watch the video here:

Shameful incident at Jabalpur , Railway Station



A passenger asked for samosas, PhonePe failed to pay, and the train started moving. Over this trivial matter, the samosa seller grabbed the passenger's collar, accused him of wasting time, and forced the money/samosa. The passenger… pic.twitter.com/Xr7ZwvEVY2 — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) October 18, 2025

As soon as the video went viral, the railway administration took immediate action. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jabalpur, informed that the vendor has been identified and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken him into custody.

DRM Jabalpur wrote, "Additionally, action is also being taken to cancel the licence of the licensee."

Social Media Reaction

This entire incident has sparked debate on the internet. Users have criticised the aggressive nature of the vendors and expressed concern about the safety of passengers at railway stations.

One user wrote, "In the video you can clearly see that the boy isn't taking the samosa. The vendor forces and physically assaults him to buy a samosa."

Another user mentioned that he learned a lesson from this incident and wrote, "Sorry, but cash is still critical. You just can't be dependent on virtual money... lesson for me too."

"This person should not be allowed to sell their products now," added a third user.