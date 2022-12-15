Watch: Passengers Heading To Tamil Festival Get A Traditional Dance Welcome

The video has amassed more than 11,000 views on Twitter

The Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter of a group of people dancing at Jabalpur Railway Station, much to the surprise of onlookers. The traditional dance performance was part of welcoming passengers attending 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' scheduled to end on December 16.

"Meeting of two cultures! Passengers of Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) going to participate in 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' received a warm welcome at Jabalpur station where women delegates showcased their culture through traditional dance," Ministry of Railways tweeted in roughly translated Hindi.

Posted on December 14, the video has amassed more than 11,000 views on Twitter. The video triggered mixed reactions, while some questioned why the religious activity is taking place at a public place, others were happy to see the happy dance. A user commented, "no religious activities of any manner should be allowed in Indian railways, IR is a secular organization." Another user wrote, "Where is that gang? Why religious dance on the platform."

A third user commented, "But why this religious activity at a public place????"

The fourth user expressed, "The highlight was the man in blue matching the steps. My culture."

'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' is an initiative of the Government of India, with an objective to bring to light the deep academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Kashi, also known as Varanasi, and Tamil Nadu. The Sangamam started on November 16 2022 and will end on December 16 2022.

