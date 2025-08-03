Video: Army Officer's "Murderous Assault" Of SpiceJet Staff Over Luggage

In a shocking incident of airport violence, an army officer has been charged for a "murderous assault" over excess cabin luggage. Four SpiceJet employees were left with "grievous injuries" in the assault at Srinagar airport, including a spinal fracture, the airline has said in a statement.

The officer, whose name has not been made public yet, repeatedly punched and kicked the airline staff and even attacked one with a queue stand after being told that cabin luggage beyond 7 kgs is allowed at an extra charge, according to the airline.

An employee fainted on the floor, but he kept kicking him, the airline narrated.

Spicejet says the man in orange (an Army officer) has been booked for this “murderous assault” on its staff at Srinagar airport over payment for excess cabin baggage. Airline says spinal fracture and broken jaw among the injuries. Probe underway. pic.twitter.com/g2QmIPU7eJ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 3, 2025

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel - who manage the airport's security - intervened promptly and tackled the situation.

The Army has taken cognisance of the incident. It said it is looking into the matter and is supporting the civil investigation.

Budget carrier SpiceJet said the incident occurred on July 26 involving a Delhi-bound passenger.

"A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand," the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet said the officer was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg. On being informed that he must pay for the extra luggage, he refused and tried to forcefully enter the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, violating the security protocols.

"He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official. At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff," said the airline.

A video shared online showed the officer charging at the SpiceJet staff with an object in his hand and hitting him repeatedly until CISF personnel took him away.

"One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained," the airline added.

SpiceJet has registered an FIR with the local police and handed over CCTV footage of the airport incident. It has also initiated the process to put the passenger on its no-fly list. The airline has informed the Civil Aviation Ministry about the "murderous assault" and requested action against him.

"SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion," said the airline statement.

Responding to a video shared online, the CISF assured necessary action will be taken. "The incident took place during the boarding of SpiceJet flight SG-386 over a baggage-related issue. CISF personnel intervened promptly, managed the situation and ensured no disruption to Flight operations. Further, necessary action was taken," it said.