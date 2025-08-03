From Sex Tape Scandal To Conviction: Timeline Of Case Against Prajwal Revanna

From the time a large number of pen drives allegedly containing his sex videos surfaced in Hassan in April 2024-amid the Lok Sabha election buzz-to his arrest by an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon his return from Germany on May 31, 2024, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been at the centre of a series of unexpected developments.

Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment in one of the cases against him on Saturday - a culmination of events that derailed his once-ambitious political career.

The case pertains to the rape of a 48-year-old woman who worked as domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan. She alleged she was raped twice by Revanna-once at the farmhouse and again at his residence in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021.

Timeline of events

April 2024: Sex videos surfaced, sparking a nationwide uproar. He claimed the leak was politically motivated, aimed at derailing his chances of winning a Lok Sabha seat.

April 20, 2024: Revanna's election agent filed an FIR alleging that the videos were being circulated to tarnish his image ahead of the elections.

April 26, 2024: Polling for the Lok Sabha elections concludes; Revanna leaves the country on a diplomatic passport.

April 27, 2024: The Karnataka government constitutes an SIT to probe the allegations.

April 28, 2024: Revanna and his father, former minister H D Revanna, are booked for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by their former domestic worker.

April 29, 2024: The complainant goes missing, allegedly abducted by Revanna's parents to prevent her from testifying against him.

April 30, 2024: JD(S) suspends Revanna from the party.

May 2, 2024: Karnataka Police book Revanna on rape charges and issue lookout notices for the "absconding" MP.

May 4, 2024: The abducted former domestic worker is rescued by the SIT.

May 30, 2024: Revanna boards a flight to Bengaluru from Frankfurt Main airport in Germany.

May 31, 2024: He is intercepted and arrested by the all-women SIT upon arrival and remanded to custody.

June 26, 2024: The Special Court for MPs and MLAs, set up to fast-track criminal cases against public representatives, denies bail to Revanna.

July 5, 2024: Revanna moves the Karnataka High Court seeking bail.

August 23, 2024: The SIT files the first chargesheet in the case.

September 9, 2024: The SIT submits a second chargesheet running into 1,632 pages.

October 21, 2024: The Karnataka High Court denies Revanna both regular and anticipatory bail in two rape cases and one sexual assault case.

November 2, 2024: Revanna's DNA is found on the undergarments of the alleged rape survivor.

November 11, 2024: The Supreme Court rejects Revanna's bail plea.

January 16, 2025: The Karnataka High Court denies his request for a print copy of all digital evidence in the rape case.

May 1, 2025: The Karnataka High Court dismisses a petition filed by his mother, Bhavani Revanna, seeking more time to appoint a new advocate.

May 2, 2025: Trial begins in the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in the rape case filed by the former domestic worker.

July 18, 2025: Trial concludes; the court reserves its verdict for July 30.

July 30, 2025: The Special Court seeks clarification and adjourns the case to August 1.

August 1, 2025: The Special Court convicts Revanna of rape; the quantum of punishment was scheduled to be pronounced the following day.

