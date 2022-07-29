Shocking Video: Cop Dangles Elderly Man From Madhya Pradesh Rail Platform

The authorities have not been able to identify the cop.

A video of a uniformed cop kicking an elderly man at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur railway station has given rise to a wave of outrage at police.

The incident is from Thursday and the video is in wide circulation since then.

A passenger at the railway station had broadcast it live on social media at the time of the incident.

In the video, the cop can be seen kicking the man in his face, as soon as the man gets up there is furious finger pointing by the cop followed by another kick. Not done yet, the cop then catches the elderly man, dressed in T-shirt and track pants, by his legs and dangles him off the platform's edge and is again seen kicking him.

People stop and gawk at what's happening , but no one intervenes as the cop goes about pummeling the man.

The authorities have identified the cop as Anant Sharma and he has been suspended. The victim, say police, has been identified as Gopal Prasad.

"A person was abusing me and when I complained the same to the policeman he started attacking me. I do not know the policeman," the victim said in his statement to the police.