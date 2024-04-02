Dashcam Footage Captures Bengaluru Man Being Repeatedly Hit With An Iron Rod. Police Responds

Mr Harikrishnan wrote that such incidents have become all too common" in Bengaluru.

A shocking incident took place near Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, leaving witnesses deeply shaken. A video posted on Instagram by user Harikrishnan P shows a man being repeatedly beaten with an iron rod ruthlessly. After the attack, the assailants walked away. The video was recorded on a dashcam.

Mr Harikrishnan wrote that such incidents have become all too common" in Bengaluru.

Along with the video, the user wrote, "Today, during my drive near Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore, I witnessed a horrifying incident that shook me to the core. On the main road, I saw a person being viciously attacked with a steel rod, while the assailant walked away without a care in the world. This is just a glimpse of the violence that seems to be becoming all too common in our city.I'm deeply concerned about the safety of our community. Is Bangalore still a safe place to call home? It's heartbreaking to witness such brutality on a daily basis.I urge the authorities of the Karnataka government to take immediate action and ensure that justice is served for the victim. We cannot allow such acts of violence to go unpunished.Please share this post and help spread the word. Together, we can make our city safer for everyone."

This video soon went viral and was later shared on the microblogging X by @WazBLR. Terming the incident to be "shocking", the X user said "I've no idea if he survived. @BlrCityPolice look into this."

See the video here:

Responding to the viral video, Bengaluru City Police said that they have taken note of the incident and have informed the Banaswadi police station for necessary action.

"In case of distress/emergency situation, dial #Namma 112," they wrote.

Noted, we have informed to @banasawadips for necessary action. @DCPEASTBCP — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 2, 2024

In another incident, a woman driving her car in Bengaluru found herself being chased and harassed by group of five men on two-wheelers.

The terrified woman, who identified herself as Priyam Singh, is heard saying, "They are following us, they are punching the vehicle." The men on the scooter are seen making angry gestures at the car's occupants. They then overtake the car and appear to be blocking its route. The car takes a quick turn and the chase begins again.

"He is abusing us. He is opening the door," the woman is heard saying.

The post accompanying the video said, "This incident occurred near St. John's Hospital, Gate No. 5. Three rowdies on a scooter with registration number KA04LK2583 followed our car with registration number KA51MT5653 from the Hosur Road - Koramangala right turn junction to Nagarjuna Restaurant KHB colony 5th Block Koramangala, punching our car window."

In response, South East Police DCP CK Baba said an FIR had been registered and the three accused arrested. "Thank you for bringing this incident to our attention. We take road safety and incidents of road rage very seriously. This is to inform you that immediate action was taken immediately and an FIR has been registered. The accused have been apprehended," he posted.

"It's imperative for citizens to report such incidents promptly to the police through 112 for swift response and necessary action. Additionally, let's all commit to obeying road traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road#calmdownonroads," the officer added.