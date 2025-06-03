Watch: Etiquette Expert Shows The 'Correct' Way To Eat A Banana, Leaves Internet Rolling With Laughter

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Etiquette expert William Hanson claims there's a correct way to eat a banana. He advocates using a fork and knife rather than peeling and biting into the fruit. His video demonstrating the method has gone viral, prompting mixed reactions online.

Etiquette expert William Hanson, Britain's leading etiquette coach, has sparked debate with his claim that there's a "right" and "wrong" way to eat a banana. According to Mr Hanson, eating a banana with a fork and knife at a dining table is the proper way, contrary to the common practice of simply peeling and biting into it. His unconventional advice has gone viral, leaving many people amused and questioning their banana-eating habits.

"This is the only way you should be eating a banana," the video was captioned on Instagram. In the video, Mr Hanson is seen sitting at a table with a plate, fork, knife, and a ripe banana. He begins his tutorial by saying, "No, we don't pick it up and peel it like a primate," emphasising the need to use utensils to eat a banana in a supposedly proper manner.

"Instead, we use a knife and fork. First, going from one end, cut it off, then cut off the other end, turning your knife on its side. Then score down the skin, peel back and eat like so," he added.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a strong reaction, with people being appalled and amused by the etiquette coach's unconventional take on eating bananas. The clip also drew a wave of sarcastic and hilarious comments on Instagram, with many users poking fun at the idea of using a fork and knife to eat a banana. Some simply expressed frustration at what they saw as unnecessary complexity.

One user wrote, "Bruh, you offended the entire world's population."

Another commented, "Please teach us how to eat a coconut with a fork and knife."

A third said, "Dear William, how does one eat paracetamol like a gentleman? Kind regards, Seanothy."

A fourth added, "What kind of lazy, no-good servants do you have working for you in that big mansion that they didn't even PRE-PEEL YOUR BANANA before serving it?!?? Preposterous!"

Mr Hanson has previously shared his take on eating grapes, advising against plucking and popping them into one's mouth. Instead, he suggests cutting a small bunch with scissors and placing them on a plate to eat. Compared to his banana tutorial, the grape-eating video received relatively less controversy, with some users joking that no fork was required.