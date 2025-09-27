Viral Video Shows Surat Street Vendor Making Unique Dry Fruit Samosas - Would You Try Them?

Samosas are an emotion only desis understand. Picture this: you come home in the evening after a long, tiring day at work, only to be served a plate of crispy, golden-brown samosas with a steaming cup of tea. A smile automatically lights up your face, doesn't it? Today, samosas have moved beyond the classic potato-and-pea fillings. From noodle samosas to chicken samosas, they are stuffed with a variety of ingredients. That being said, have you ever heard of dry fruit samosas? If not, this video is for you.

Food vlogger Abishek Ashra uploaded a video on Instagram showcasing the traditional preparation process of dry fruit samosas at Vidhi Samosa in Surat. To make this special dry fruit-infused snack, a generous amount of oil is poured into a large deep pan. Next, fennel and coriander seeds are added and stirred evenly. Then, ginger, green chillies, and a pinch of salt are ground together to create a thick paste, which is added to the pan.

Check out the full video below:

In the next step, a large drum of dal is poured into the mixture and stirred thoroughly. Poha, along with an array of masalas and nariyal ka burada (desiccated coconut powder), is added to the mix. Then comes the most important part - the dry fruits, including cashews and raisins. Finally, the ingredient-filled mixture is carefully added to the dough, which is folded from the sides into a triangle shape. And voila! These dry fruit samosas are fried to perfection and served with delicious red chutney.

This is not the first time samosas have been experimented with. Some time ago, a vlogger attempted to make a samosa salad. Yep, you read that right. The reel shows a content creator combining samosas (cut into small pieces), chopped onions, cucumber, jalapeno peppers, yogurt, lettuce leaves, imli chutney, green chutney, pomegranate seeds, and green onions in the same bowl. Read the full story here.

So, would you like to try these dry fruit samosas too? Tell us in the comments below!