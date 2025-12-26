Video: Man Sets Panchayat Office Ablaze, Accuses Officials Of Neglect

A video showing a man setting fire to a panchayat office in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Mangrol Panchayat office in Ratlam district when a local resident, identified as Gopal, allegedly poured petrol inside the building and set it ablaze using a matchstick.

Flames quickly spread inside the office, but villagers present at the spot intervened promptly, managed to douse the fire, and apprehended the man before any major damage or injuries could occur. He was later handed over to the police.

Officials from the Salakhedi police outpost reached the spot soon after and launched an investigation into the incident.

After being taken into custody, Gopal claimed that he had been repeatedly approaching the local administration for benefits under various government welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), but had not received any assistance. He alleged that his family was living in extreme financial hardship and that his minor son was forced to work as a labourer to support the household.

Frustrated by what he described as continued neglect and lack of response from officials, he said he took the drastic step out of helplessness.

The police, however, stated that the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Investigating officer JC Yadav said that the police are collecting evidence, including footage from the viral video, and legal action is being initiated.

"We are examining the video and other material evidence. Necessary legal action is being taken against the accused," Yadav said.

The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G) was launched by the central government on April 1, 2016, to provide financial assistance to poor and homeless families in rural areas for the construction of permanent houses.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries are provided with Rs 1.2 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.3 lakh in hilly or difficult regions, released in instalments. The objective of the scheme is to ensure "Housing for All" by enabling economically weaker families to build pucca houses.

While no injuries were reported and the fire was quickly brought under control, the incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of grievance redressal mechanisms at the local level and the growing sense of frustration among economically vulnerable sections of society.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to verify the accused's claims and to assess whether there were any lapses in the implementation of welfare schemes in the area.



