After Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief's Letter To Mohan Yadav, BJP's Response

Just days before the Madhya Pradesh assembly's budget session begins on February 16, political temperatures have risen sharply. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari has written a strongly worded letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding the dismissal of three cabinet ministers, alleging that democratic values and ethical standards are being ignored under the current government.

In his letter, Patwari questioned the functioning of the government and accused it of shielding ministers facing serious allegations. He argued that allowing them to continue in office raises doubts about the government's "morality, sensitivity, and accountability."

Patwari targeted the upcoming governor's address, claiming it would present what he described as a "statistical ostentation" rather than reflect the real challenges facing the state. He alleged that while the government may showcase data and achievements in the budget session, Madhya Pradesh is grappling with an economic crisis and a mounting debt burden.

In the letter, Patwari specifically cited three ministers and the controversies surrounding them. He referred to allegations against Vijay Shah, accusing him of "insulting the daughter of the nation and the Indian Army," and demanded moral accountability. He raised the issue of children allegedly dying after consuming toxic syrup in Chhindwara during Rajendra Shukla's tenure, questioning administrative oversight.

He accused Kailash Vijayvargiya of failing to ensure clean drinking water in his constituency, linking it to broader concerns about public health and infrastructure.

Patwari wrote that these ministers should be removed from the cabinet before the governor's address in the budget session to respect public sentiment. He warned that failure to act would send a message that the government is tacitly supporting or overlooking the allegations.

The BJP dismissed the letter as politically motivated. Reacting to Patwari's demand, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress leader was attempting to divert attention from internal party issues.

"Jitu Patwari wants to eliminate Umang Singhar. Whenever an assembly session approaches, he makes such statements. He is not concerned about the public," Chaturvedi said.

He added that the Congress should focus on resolving its internal leadership tussles instead of targeting the government.

The BJP maintained that the government has taken action wherever necessary and described Patwari's allegations as repetitive and politically timed ahead of the assembly session. As the budget session approaches, the exchange has set the stage for a politically charged debate inside the assembly, with ethics, accountability, and governance likely to dominate the discourse.