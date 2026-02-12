Man kills 2 Neighbours On Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

A man, who could not become father after his wife suffered a miscarriage, allegedly killed two of his neighbours on Thursday, accusing them of practising witchcraft in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.

The shocking incident was reported in a remote Antarwa village under the Jeyawan police station area.

The accused identified as Chhatrapati Singh, a tribal, was upset as he couldn't become father.

According to police, Chhatrapati alleged that his inability to become a father was due to his neighbour's witchcraft.

On Thursday, the accused organised a prayer at his home and invited his neighbours, including Kewal Singh and his wife Phulmati.

Police said that when Kewal along with his wife Phulmati reached there, Chhatrapati attacked them with an axe all of sudden. Some neighbours tried to intervene, however, a furious Chhatrapati attacked them also, and then locked himself in room. Kewal and Phulmati died in the attack.

Meanwhile, learning about the incident, the police team reached the spot and arrested the accused and initiated an investigation into this horrific crime.

Police said the investigations so far have revealed that the accused's wife had suffered a miscarriage.

"Chhatrapti suspected that his neighbours were doing some witchcraft, which is why his wife suffered a miscarriage and he could not become father. Therefore, he invited them on the pretext of a prayer of their deity at his home and killed them," Singrauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri said.

Khatri also stated that some materials used in puja were found at the scene, raising suspicions that the murders were motivated by witchcraft.

During the investigation, police also found a mud platform 'chabutara' outside his house two days earlier and said he would perform a puja there on Thursday.

Khatri further said that prime-facie it appears that crime occurred due faith on witchcraft, but it also appears it was planned.

"Police are investigating the case thoroughly. A forensic team has collected necessary evidence from the scene and further investigation is underway," he added.

