Content Creator Shares Air Travel Hack To Fly Cheaper, Internet Is Divided

Air travel has undoubtedly made our lives easier. Now, it is possible to visit any corner of the world in just a few hours. But every pro has its con. And in this case, it is the high cost of airfare. Fluctuating prices, additional charges and seasonal surcharges often make flying a costly affair. But wait, before you come across this hack. Recently, a content creator showed viewers how to avoid paying too much for plane tickets. She dropped a video on Instagram, sharing the details.

Also Read: 5 Ways To Reduce Your Fear Of Flying

The video kicks off with the woman saying, "Stop overpaying for flights! Here's what you need to do instead." Step one? Head over to google.com/flights. Next, pick your starting point and hit the “explore” button. Here is the trick: skip entering your destination. Yes, that is the secret.

Once you click “explore”, tap on the date button and select "flexible dates." Choose how long you want your trip to be, and you will land on a page filled with insanely cheap domestic flight options.

For example, in the video, a flight from Denver to Los Angeles popped up for just $58 – a total steal! Other destinations also showed jaw-droppingly low fares. And it gets even better – zoom out on the map, and you'll unlock a catalogue of affordable international flights too.

Also Read: Woman Using Wheelchair Takes Flight After Long Time, Appreciates IndiGo And Mumbai Airport Staff

Here is how the internet reacted to this video.

One user said, “This is the only way I travel! I've been doing this for a couple of years and I love it! I always get the best flights/prices that are in my budget.”

“That is so cool,” noted another.

“Love this hack,” lauded a person.

Begging to differ, an individual pointed out, “Flights are cheap, but then they charge $200 for bags.”

Many opined that the hack might be cheaper, but it came with long layovers.

So far, the video has amassed over 3 million views. So, try out this hack and find out whether it works for you or not.