Watch: Content Creator Shares Travel Tip To Track Flight Information Effortlessly

Tracking flights can be exhausting. Passengers refresh airline websites or flight-tracking applications, wishing for real-time updates. But more often than not, they face inconsistencies between different sources. Oh, wait! iPhone users are exempt from the ordeal. Wondering why? Well, the iPhone comes with a hidden feature that allows air travellers to receive real-time flight updates without the hassle of downloading any third-party apps or surfing the browser. Recently, digital creator Yan dropped a video on Instagram presenting viewers with this special travel tip. The clip shows the content creator opening the iMessage application on his iOS device. He keys in the flight number on the chatbox. After that, Yan long-presses the details, only for the “Preview flight” option to pop up under it. Once he clicks the link, he is transported to a different webpage. And voila! All the flight information you need, including the status, departure-arrival timing, gate changes, terminals, durations and baggage claim numbers, appears on the screen instantly. For now, this special feature is available only for iPhone users.

Watch the full video below:

The post drew plenty of reactions from the internet.

Many found the in-built flight tracker “cool”.

Another called it an “amazing tip”.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user called it a “very clever idea.”

“I didn't know that,” confessed a person.

An individual pointed out that the hack “doesn't work on Android.”

It is indeed true that this travel perk might be limited to iPhone users. Also, it won't stop flight delays or terminal alterations. Nevertheless, it can provide all the necessary information to passengers for them to be prepared.