Woman Using Wheelchair Takes Flight After Long Time, Appreciates IndiGo And Mumbai Airport Staff

Data analyst Maitri Shah is a mobility aid user and works towards revolutionising the approach towards "careers for individuals with disabilities." She recently took to LinkedIn to share her air travel experience with IndiGo. Shah revealed she was taking a flight after a long time and expressed her nervousness and excitement. Later in her post, Shah appreciated the "staff at T2 Mumbai airport, the CISF personnel and the crew at IndiGo" for their support. "Every small gesture, every word of reassurance - they made it possible," Shah wrote.

Further, she shared that what struck her the most was seeing "so many fellow wheelchair users." Revealing that she was not expecting this, Shah wrote, "I don't recall ever seeing so many mobility aid users in a public space in India. It was powerful. It was beautiful. It was a clear sign that the skies are finally opening up-for everyone." See the full post here.

Many social media users shared their reaction to this post:

"IndiGo Airline has wonderful customer service. Glad, you loved it! Take full care of yourself," a LinkedIn user wrote.

Another added, "Congrats Maitri and Yes, must appreciate Indigo for their support...even I had good experiences in this regard! Keep it up IndiGo."

IndiGo also commented on the post, writing, "This is such a beautiful reflection on the joy of travel! We're truly happy to have been part of your journey and to hear that our crew and airport teams made a difference. Inclusivity in the skies is a step forward for all, and we're always striving to make travel smoother for everyone. Wishing you many more wonderful flights ahead!"