6 Offbeat Getaways In Himachal Perfect For A Quiet Escape

Himachal Pradesh is more than just Shimla and Manali. Beyond the usual tourist hotspots lie serene villages, untouched valleys, and breathtaking landscapes waiting to be experienced. Whether it's waking up to golden Himalayan sunrises in Kalpa, wandering through Jibhi's fairytale forests, or soaking in natural hot springs near Kalga, these hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh offer the perfect mountain escape. If you crave solitude, crisp mountain air, and postcard-worthy views without the crowds, these offbeat destinations should be on your list. Skip the packed hill stations and embrace Himachal's quieter, more magical side — because the best experiences often come from places no one talks about.

Here Are 6 Lesser-Known Weekend Getaways In Himachal:

1. Kalpa

If you love waking up to jaw-dropping Himalayan views, Kalpa is the place to be. Perched in the Kinnaur district, this charming little town offers panoramic sights of the Kinner Kailash range, especially during sunrise when the peaks glow in shades of orange and pink. With old wooden houses, apple orchards, and a slow, unhurried vibe, Kalpa is perfect for those who want to enjoy the mountains without the chaos.

Don't miss: A visit to Roghi Village for the famous 'Suicide Point' — don't worry, it's just a dramatic cliff with breathtaking views.

Kalpa. Photo: iStock

2. Jibhi

Jibhi is the kind of place where time slows down. Hidden in the Banjar Valley, this picturesque village has charming wooden cottages, crystal-clear streams, and forests straight out of a storybook. Whether you're trekking to Serolsar Lake, relaxing in a riverside cafe, or staying in a treehouse, Jibhi promises a peaceful escape.

Don't miss: The trek to Chehni Kothi, an ancient tower that offers incredible valley views.

Jibhi. Photo: iStock

3. Kalga

Most travellers flock to Kasol, but if you want a quieter alternative, head to Kalga. This tiny village near Barshaini is surrounded by apple orchards and has just a handful of homestays and cafes. It's the perfect place to unwind, read a book, and soak in the tranquillity of the mountains.

Don't miss: The Kheerganga trek, where you can relax in a natural hot water spring at 13,000 feet.

Chitkul. Photo: iStock

4. Chitkul

If you want to go as far as possible before hitting international borders, Chitkul is the spot. This remote village on the Indo-Tibetan border sits by the stunning Baspa River, with wooden houses, lush meadows, and jaw-dropping mountain views, making it one of the best offbeat weekend getaways in the state. Even in peak season, it remains refreshingly quiet, making it ideal for a digital detox.

Don't miss: A peaceful riverside walk where you can dip your feet in the icy Baspa River.

5. Barot

Barot is one of those places that feel untouched by time. Located in the Mandi district, it's a paradise for nature lovers, with dense forests, a flowing Uhl River, and plenty of trekking routes. It's also one of the best places in Himachal for trout fishing, so if you love fresh, local food, you're in for a treat.

Don't miss: A laid-back evening by the river, followed by a bonfire night under a star-lit sky.

Rakcham. Photo: iStock

6. Rakcham

Sandwiched between Sangla and Chitkul, Rakcham is a tiny village that deserves more attention. In summer, the valley is covered in colourful wildflowers, making it one of the most scenic spots in Himachal. It's the kind of place where you can spend days just walking through meadows, talking to friendly locals, and soaking in the views.

Don't miss: A morning walk through the village, with the snow-capped Himalayas as your backdrop.