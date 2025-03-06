7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Bengaluru For Your Next Escape

Tired of the same old Coorg and Chikmagalur trips? There are a number of offbeat weekend getaways from Bengaluru that offer a mix of adventure, history, and scenic beauty-without the usual crowds. Whether you're in the mood for misty rainforests, eerie ancient ruins, or a quiet riverside retreat, there's a destination waiting just a few hours away. Imagine waking up to the sound of birds instead of honking traffic, exploring forgotten forts, or sipping chai by a stunning canyon. If you're looking for a quick escape from city life, these lesser-known gems near Bengaluru are just what you need for a perfect weekend break.

Here Are 7 Lesser-Known Gems Near Bengaluru:

1. Gandikota

Distance From Bengaluru: 280 km

Best Time To Visit: September to February

If you think India doesn't have dramatic canyons, think again. Gandikota, often called the Grand Canyon of India, is a jaw-dropping sight with its rugged red rock formations and the Penna River cutting through the gorge. The 13th-century Gandikota Fort adds a historic touch, and adventure seekers can trek to the viewpoint for a stunning sunrise. For a unique stay, book a tent near the canyon and enjoy a bonfire under the stars.

2. Hampi

Distance From Bengaluru: 340 km

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Yes, Hampi is popular, but ditch the touristy spots and head to the lesser-known side across the Tungabhadra River. Hippie Island (Virupapur Gaddi) is all about laidback cafes, boulder-climbing, and breathtaking sunsets. Rent a scooter, explore the hidden ruins, or just chill in a hammock by the river. It's an archaeologist's dream and a backpacker's haven rolled into one.

3. Agumbe

Distance From Bengaluru: 350 km

Best Time To Visit: June to February

Agumbe is where you swap traffic noise for the sounds of the jungle. Known as the Cherrapunji of the South, this rainforest paradise is famous for its lush greenery, stunning sunsets, and rare king cobras. Drive through misty roads, chase hidden waterfalls like Barkana and Jogi Gundi, and visit the legendary Malgudi Days house. If you love monsoons, this is the place to be.

4. Bylakuppe

Distance from Bengaluru: 220 km

Best Time To Visit:October to May

Tibetan flags flutter in the breeze, monks walk by in maroon robes, and there's a peaceful vibe in the air-welcome to Bylakuppe. This Tibetan settlement near Coorg is home to the stunning Golden Temple (Namdroling Monastery), where you can soak in the intricate murals and calming chants. Don't forget to grab a plate of steaming momos and butter tea at a local cafe before heading back.

5. Kabini

Distance from Bengaluru: 210 km

Best Time To Visit:October to May

If a jungle safari excites you more than city lights, Kabini is where you should be. This wildlife hotspot is one of the best places to spot tigers, leopards, and even the elusive black panther. A boat safari on the Kabini River is just as thrilling, with elephants casually strolling along the banks. Luxury resorts here offer the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation, making it an ideal weekend retreat.

6. Banavasi

Distance from Bengaluru: 400 km

Best Time To Visit: October to February

Ever heard of Banavasi? Probably not, but this sleepy little town has a history dating back to the 4th century! Once the capital of the Kadamba dynasty, Banavasi is home to the Madhukeshwara Temple, an architectural wonder surrounded by lush paddy fields. Take a coracle ride on the Varada River or just walk around soaking in the old-world charm. History buffs, this one's for you.

7. Honnavar

Distance From Bengaluru: 460 km

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Tucked away on the Karnataka coast, Honnavar is where backwaters, rivers, and the Arabian Sea come together in a stunning setting. The Apsarakonda Waterfalls are perfect for a quick dip, while a boat ride on the Sharavathi River takes you through mangrove forests. With its quiet beaches and scenic landscapes, this is the coastal getaway you didn't know you needed.