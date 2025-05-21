5 Reasons Why Bhutan Should Be Next On Your Travel List

Hidden deep in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan remains one of Asia's most underrated gems. This small, landlocked kingdom blends age-old traditions with jaw-dropping scenery — and yes, happiness is an actual national priority here. While much of the world races toward rapid development, Bhutan has taken a different path, choosing cultural preservation, environmental sustainability, and mindful living. With its peaceful monasteries, lush forests, and fiercely protected identity, it offers something far richer than your average holiday. If you're craving meaningful travel that leaves a lasting impression, Bhutan deserves a top spot on your bucket list. Here are five reasons why.

Also Read: 5 Ways In Which Bhutan Is Crushing It In Responsible Tourism

Here Are 5 Reasons Why Bhutan Must Be Your Next Trip:

1. Happiness Isn't Just a Slogan — It's Policy

Photo: iStock

Bhutan is famous for measuring success through Gross National Happiness (GNH) instead of GDP. It's not just a feel-good phrase — GNH is a framework that guides everything from government decisions to education and business development. You can feel it in the way locals engage with you, in the absence of overwhelming crowds, and in the country's slower pace of life. Bhutan's unique take on wellbeing makes it one of the most peaceful and grounded places you'll ever visit.

2. The Culture Is Completely Intact — And That's By Design

Bhutan isn't interested in becoming the next tourist hotspot. It caps the number of visitors by imposing a daily Sustainable Development Fee (currently around $100-$200 USD depending on the season and length of stay), which supports local infrastructure, healthcare, and education. What does that mean for travellers? You're not elbowing your way through selfie sticks or watching sacred rituals turned into Insta moments. Instead, you get an authentic glimpse of a country that's fiercely protective of its identity — from its architecture (no high-rises allowed) to national dress codes that are still worn with pride.

3. You Can Visit One Of The World's Most Iconic Monasteries

Photo: iStock

Paro Taktsang — better known as the Tiger's Nest — is the crown jewel of Bhutanese landmarks. Perched on a cliffside at 3,120 metres, it looks like it was plucked straight out of a fantasy film. But the climb up is very real-and so worth it. The hike takes about two to three hours each way, passing pine forests and fluttering prayer flags. Built in the 17th century, the monastery is believed to be where Guru Rinpoche, the man credited with bringing Buddhism to Bhutan, meditated for three years. It's not just a tourist attraction — it's a pilgrimage site that locals deeply revere.

Also Read: Here Is Why Vietnam Is Emerging As Southeast Asia's Hottest Tourist Destination

4. It's The Only Carbon-Negative Country In The World

That's right-Bhutan doesn't just talk sustainability; it lives it. While most countries are scrambling to offset their carbon emissions, Bhutan is setting the global gold standard. Over 70% of the country is covered in forest, helping it absorb more carbon than it produces. Hydropower, generated from glacial rivers, provides clean energy, and environmental protection is even baked into its constitution. Travelling here means you're contributing to a country that genuinely values its natural environment. Bonus: The air is some of the cleanest you'll ever breathe.

5. The Food Packs A Punch

Photo: Unsplash

Bhutanese cuisine doesn't hold back on flavour-or spice. The national dish, ema datshi, is a fiery mix of chillies and cheese, and it's served with just about everything. Don't be surprised if you see dried red chillies hanging from balconies — they're as essential to daily life as rice. Meat lovers and vegetarians alike will find something to rave about, from hearty pork stews to momos (dumplings) and red rice grown in the highlands. And while you're at it, try a glass of ara, a traditional rice-based spirit that's often homemade and occasionally potent.