Air India Flight Veers Off Runway During Touchdown In Mumbai, Engine Damaged

An Air India flight flying in from Kochi had a close shave while landing in Mumbai this morning after it veered off the rain-soaked runway. Pictures accessed by NDTV show a clump of grass stuck to the rear part of the aircraft and signs of damage on one of the engines. The runway, too, has been damaged. All passengers aboard the aircraft are safe, airport authorities have said.

Visuals showed the nacelle of the right engine -- the housing that surrounds the engine -- damaged, evidently having made contact during what is called a runway excursion. The damage to the nacelle means a part of the engine had an impact with the tarmac or the soft side of the runway. The clump of grass on the rear part of the engine indicates that the impact was deep.

According to Air India, the aircraft has been grounded for checks, and the inspection is underway. The Mumbai Airport issued a statement shortly after the incident. "An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe," the statement said.

"There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," it added. It is unclear if this runway's closure would lead to delays.

This incident comes at a time when the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is closely looking at safety protocols for passenger flights in the aftermath of the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad last month that claimed over 250 lives.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy, continuous rain, leaving many areas waterlogged and disrupting transport services on Monday.

The Mumbai airport issued an advisory earlier today, urging passengers to check their flight status and allow extra travel time to reach the airport. "In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, we request all our passengers to connect with their respective airlines and check on the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Passengers are also advised to leave for the airport earlier than usual, in order to evade traffic congestion," it said.