Mumbai Airport Among World's Top 10 For Third Consecutive Year

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has been named one of the world's top 10 international airports in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025. With a reader score of 84.23, CSMIA is the only Indian airport to feature in this year's list, for the third consecutive year.

This year's rankings were once again dominated by airports in Asia and the Middle East. Istanbul Airport in Turkey retained its top position with a reader score of 98.57, followed by Singapore's Changi Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport rounded out the top five. Also featured were Hong Kong International Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, and Incheon International Airport in South Korea, with CSMIA placed ninth globally.

The rankings are based on a global survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, with the participation of nearly 180,000 readers casting over 650,000 votes. The survey recognises airports that go beyond efficiency and logistics, offering thoughtful design, memorable dining, and seamless travel experiences.

CSMIA, spread across 1,900 acres, is the world's busiest single-runway airport and the second busiest in India, handling 55.12 million passengers and nearly 1,000 air traffic movements daily in FY 2024-25. The airport provides direct connectivity to 54 international and 67 domestic destinations.

Recent upgrades at CSMIA include the expansion of DigiYatra and FTI-TTP for biometric, paperless travel, the launch of a new Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC), installation of 68 electronic gates, and the implementation of self-service check-in kiosks and digital payment systems across its facilities.

CSMIA was also the first airport in India and third in the world to receive Level 5 Airport Customer Experience accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI). In March, it was once again voted the Best Airport Over 40 Million Passengers in Asia-Pacific, marking its eight consecutive years of recognition in that category.

The airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (74%) and the Airports Authority of India (26%). The Adani Group is currently India's largest private airport operator.