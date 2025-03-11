Here Is Why Vietnam Is Emerging As Southeast Asia's Hottest Tourist Destination

Tourist arrivals in Vietnam are set to break all previous records, with 3.96 million foreigners visiting the country in the first two months of 2025. This marks a 30.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office. The surge in foreign tourists has been driven by favourable visa regulations, tourism promotion programs and prestigious international tourism awards. Mainland China remained the top source of visitors, with 955,000 arrivals in January and February, followed by South Korea (885,000) and Taiwan (218,000).

India secured the 9th spot among the top 10 countries visiting Vietnam, with 92,000 travellers so far this year.

Here's why this beautiful country is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world:

1. Ease of travel

One of the biggest attractions for Indian tourists is the ease of travel to Vietnam. Just a few hours away by plane, it is perfect for a quick getaway. Flights from major Indian cities to Ho Chi Minh City take approximately four to six hours – comparable to some domestic flights within India.

2. Diverse culture

Vietnam boasts a rich history, stunning natural landscapes and warm hospitality. Visitors are eager to explore its cultural heritage and traditional festivals provide an immersive experience where tourists can celebrate alongside locals.

3. Local food

Vietnam offers some of the freshest, healthiest and most flavorful cuisines in the world. From steaming bowls of noodles to mouthwatering seafood delicacies, every meal – whether from a street vendor or a high-end restaurant – is a culinary delight. Finding your favourite dish is an adventure in itself.

4. Affordable Cost

Beyond its breathtaking scenery and delicious food, Vietnam is a budget-friendly destination. Compared to other tourist hotspots, accommodation, meals and transportation are highly affordable.

5. Adventure Travel

For thrill-seekers, Vietnam is a paradise. With over 3,000 kilometres of coastline, an intricate river system, stunning caves and hills cover more than half the country. Activities like trekking, climbing, diving, windsurfing, parachuting, auto racing and boat racing make Vietnam a haven for adventure enthusiasts.