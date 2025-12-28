French Man Falls While Climbing Hill In Karnataka, Rescued After 2 Days

A French national, who was visiting Karnataka as a tourist, slipped and fell while attempting to climb a hill in Hampi. The incident was reported from the rear side of the Ashtabhuja Snana Hill at the world-famous heritage site.

The tourist was identified as 52-year-old Bruno Roger. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm, when Bruno ventured into a deserted area behind the hill near the Ashtabhuja Snana pond.

After slipping and falling, Bruno remained stranded in pain for two days near the rear side of the hill. He later managed to crawl towards a nearby banana plantation.

Local farmers, who noticed the 52-year-old, immediately informed the police. Later, officials from the police and the state Archaeological Department carried Bruno to a government hospital for treatment.

Visuals showed Bruno sustaining a severe injury on his left foot and also on the left side of his face. He told officials that he was staying at a homestay in the state's Kadirampura village.

On the journey to the hospital, the French national said that he survived on 1.5 litres of water when he was stranded.