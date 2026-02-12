Students Made To Travel In Goods Vehicles For School Trip In Karnataka, Headmaster Suspended

In a disturbing incident reported from Karnataka's Balanje village, schoolchildren were transported in an open pickup truck and a tipper for a study tour on Monday, triggering outrage among parents and locals.

The incident took place on February 9, when Kiran, the in-charge headmaster of the upgraded Government Higher Primary School in Balanje, reportedly took students to a farm near Nalkoor for a honey farming study visit.

The children were ferried to and from the venue in an open pickup truck and a tipper, vehicles meant for carrying goods, in apparent violation of prescribed safety norms.

Videos showing students boarding the goods vehicles surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, prompting sharp criticism from parents and the public.

Angry parents questioned the blatant disregard for student safety, asking how school authorities permitted children to travel in such unsafe conditions.

After the incident came to light, the Karnataka Education Department sought a detailed report from the Block Education Officer. Based on preliminary findings, the headmaster has been suspended.

Further departmental action is likely after the submission of the final report.