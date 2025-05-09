7 Breathtaking Places In Sikkim You Absolutely Can't Miss

Tucked between Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet, Sikkim may be one of India's smallest states, but it's packed with unforgettable sights. From glacial lakes and snow-dusted peaks to peaceful Himalayan villages, the landscapes here feel straight out of a postcard. It's a destination that blends adventure, calm, and culture — without the crowds. Whether you're into high-altitude treks, scenic drives or just want to unplug in a mountain town, Sikkim delivers all that and more. If you're mapping out a trip to this lesser-known gem in northeast India, these seven stunning places to visit in Sikkim should be at the very top of your list.

Here Are 7 Must-Visit Places In Sikkim:

1. Ravangla

Ravangla. Photo: Pexels

Ravangla is the kind of place that makes you slow down. Perched at 7,000 feet, this sleepy town in South Sikkim delivers some of the most spectacular views of the Greater Himalayas, including Mount Kanchenjunga. It's also home to the massive Buddha Park, where a 130-foot statue of Buddha towers over manicured lawns and panoramic hillsides. Time your visit during the Pang Lhabsol festival if you want to catch local traditions in full swing. Bonus: Ravangla is quieter than the more touristy spots, so you won't have to elbow your way through a crowd for that perfect Insta shot.

2. Nathula Pass

Nathula Pass. Photo: Unsplash

At a dizzying 14,140 feet, Nathula Pass is not for the faint-hearted — but the rewards are plenty. Once part of the ancient Silk Route, this Indo-China border pass offers surreal views, fluttering prayer flags and a literal breath of fresh (read: icy) air. Indian nationals need a permit to visit, and the roads are usually only open from May to October, depending on weather conditions. Pack warm layers. Even in summer, it's cold enough to make your nose go numb.

3. Gurudongmar Lake

Gurudongmar Lake. Photo: Unsplash

One of the highest lakes in the world, Gurudongmar sits at an altitude of 17,800 feet in North Sikkim. Its pristine, aquamarine water — often partially frozen — surrounded by snow-dusted peaks, looks like something out of a fantasy film. Sacred to both Buddhists and Sikhs, this glacial lake is not just a visual treat but a spiritual experience. Be warned: The oxygen levels here are seriously low, so acclimatising in nearby Lachen is a must.

4. Pelling

Pelling. Photo: Pexels

Pelling has quietly become one of Sikkim's most loved towns, and for good reason. Its sweeping views of Mount Kanchenjunga, charming monasteries and colonial-era ruins offer a laid-back but rich experience. The Pemayangtse Monastery, one of the oldest in Sikkim, is a must-visit, as is the Sky Walk — a transparent glass bridge that's not for the faint of heart. Pelling is also the gateway to the Rabdentse ruins, which was once the capital of the Kingdom of Sikkim.

5. Lachen

Lachen. Photo: Unsplash

If you're heading to Gurudongmar Lake, chances are you'll be spending the night in Lachen. But this high-altitude village is more than just a stopover. Surrounded by alpine forests and rugged terrain, Lachen offers a glimpse into traditional Sikkimese life and is the starting point for treks into even more remote regions. It's also home to the Lachen Monastery, which hosts the colourful Cham dance during annual festivals.

6. Yumthang Valley

Yumthang Valley. Photo: Unsplash

Dubbed the "Valley of Flowers," Yumthang in North Sikkim is at its most magical in spring, when rhododendrons burst into bloom across rolling meadows. Come winter, it transforms into a snow-covered dream. A short drive from Lachung, the valley also has a natural hot spring where you can soak your tired legs in sulphur-rich water — ideal after a long, bumpy ride. Hot tip: Visit in April or early May for peak bloom season.

7. Tsomgo Lake

Tsomgo Lake. Photo: Pexels

Only 40 km from Gangtok, Tsomgo Lake (also known as Changu Lake) is a glacial lake perched at 12,310 feet. Its icy waters mirror the surrounding peaks, making it a top choice for a scenic day trip. Depending on the season, you can ride yaks, see the lake partially frozen, or even catch a snowfall if you're lucky. Permits are required here too, so make sure to arrange them in advance with a local travel operator.