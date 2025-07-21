Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes Into School In Dhaka, 1 Dead, 4 Injured

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka's northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area in the afternoon, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

