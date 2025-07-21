Video: Raging Flames, Panicked Students - Aftermath Of Dhaka Jet Crash

Panicked students, parents and teachers were seen running in confusion with a backdrop of screams, wails and raging orange flames.

A student's body was seen in a pool of blood as a policeman was seen rushing towards the wreckage, apparently to look for survivors, in one of the several videos emerging from the tragedy.

The scene is from Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood, where a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI aircraft crashed earlier in the day, killing 19 -- 16 students, three teachers and the pilot of the aircraft.

More than 100 people were injured in the accident. "At least 83 people are receiving treatment in several Dhaka hospitals. Many of the injured are in critical condition," said an official statement by the Dhaka government.

The military said the Chinese-made jet took off at 1:06 pm local time and crashed with a big bang soon after, catching fire immediately. The students were taking tests or attending regular classes when the tragedy unfolded.

As per local media reports, those injured were taken to different medical facilities, including a military hospital.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed "deep grief and sorrow" over the crash in a post on X.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable," he wrote in Bangla.

"This is a moment of profound pain for the nation."

The interim government has also announced a day of national mourning on Tuesday.

The crash was the deadliest aviation accident in the country in several decades.

The deadliest ever disaster happened in 1984 when a plane flying from Chattogram to Dhaka crashed, killing all 49 on board.