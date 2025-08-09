Video: BSF, Meghalaya Cops Pursue, Arrest Armed Bangladeshi Gang

Four Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly attacked an Indian villager at a border area in Meghalaya have been arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Visuals of the aftermath of the operation to capture the four Bangladeshi suspects show the BSF questioning them in a forest.

The police said the "brazen attack" on the villager happened at night on Friday.

Balsrang A Marak, who runs a shop near the border with Bangladesh, was sleeping when eight-nine armed men entered his shop and kidnapped him, the police said.

Mr Marak alleged the "Bangladeshi gang" handcuffed him and marched him toward the border. He said he was sure they would have slit his throat.

As they were walking in the dark, he managed to sprint away and run inside the first house he could find in the area. The gang fired shots toward him, the shopkeeper said.

The BSF along with the police immediately launched an operation and captured three Bangladeshi suspects. The police fired two warning rounds in the air as the suspects began running toward Bangladesh. They were surrounded and arrested. Villagers caught another suspect.

Before the police reached them, the four Bangladeshi nationals managed to throw away their weapons, cash, mobile phones and the identity card of a Bangladeshi policeman. All of these have been recovered, the police said.

The four Bangladeshi nationals who crossed into India and attacked a villager at night

The BSF and the Meghalaya Police are continuing the operation to find the rest of the gang.

"This season has seen a surge in cattle smuggling, with criminals using violent attacks on BSF personnel during interception attempts. Large stretches of the border remain riverine and difficult to patrol, creating an opportunity for miscreants to exploit the terrain," Inspector General OP Upadhyay said, adding there is a growing threat from smugglers and organised crime networks operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"These people not only engage in cattle trafficking but also make illegal incursions into Indian territory to loot natural resources such as sand and stone. The BSF has intensified vigilance to curb these crimes, deploying specialised teams and advanced technology to monitor river channels and intercept cross-border movements," Mr Upadhyay said.

The four suspects have been identified as Mefus Rehman, 35; Jangir Alom, 25; Meruphur Rahman, 32, and Saem Hussain, 30.