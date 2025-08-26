Situation In Bangladesh Altering Regional Dynamics: Meghalaya Chief Minister

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh has changed in recent years, altering the dynamics in the region.

Conrad K Sangma also said that sporadic "militant-like" activities are surfacing in the state.

"We have to realise and remember that the situation across the border in Bangladesh is not the same as it was. I don't want to go into too much detail because it's a matter of National Security, but all I can say is that different activities and different things across the border are also emerging, which are changing the dynamics of the overall situation," Sangma said.

He told reporters here that militant activities in the state tend to fluctuate like "a graph going up and down", often resembling the operations of small-time dacoit groups rather than organised outfits.

"Many times, what initially looks like a militant group turns out to be just dacoits or thieves," he said.

The chief minister said that Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang earlier attempted to convey this situation, but only part of the statement was reported, leading to speculations.

The DGP recently said the police are verifying all inputs and keeping a close watch on reports of new recruitment attempts by militants, though concrete evidence of regrouping is yet to emerge.

"The reality is, intel keeps coming in every day. We verify them before reaching conclusions. The situation is critical mainly because of developments in Bangladesh, and we are monitoring them closely," Sangma said.

The chief minister's remarks came days after Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, during a meeting of the State Security Commission, raised concerns over militants attempting to regroup. PTI JOP NN

