Big Court Setback For Lalu Yadav, Wife And Son Weeks Before Bihar Elections

In a big jolt to the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) first family weeks ahead of the high-voltage election in Bihar, a Delhi court today framed charges in a corruption case against party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav, and former Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi. The veteran politician and his family members pleaded not guilty and said they would face trial.

A Rouse Avenue court today framed charges against Lalu Yadav and his family members under sections relating to cheating and criminal conspiracy, and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Lalu Yadav and others, including Tejashwi Yadav, pleaded not guilty; Rabri Devi said the case is "wrong".

The case relates to allegations of corruption in the allotment of maintenance contracts for IRCTC hotels during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was awarded to Sujata Hotel. The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

The CBI filed an FIR against Lalu Yadav and his family members in 2017. The CBI had told the Delhi court that there is sufficient material to frame charges against all the accused. Lalu Yadav's counsel had argued that there is no material to frame the charges and that the tenders were awarded fairly.

The court noted that "probable fraud must be tried as cheating" and that the loss to the exchequer is not a euphemism but a monetary loss. "The conspiracy is sublime, but is not hidden from the court's view," it noted.

The court noted that the preliminary probe findings suggest that Lalu Yadav entered into a conspiracy with the other accused and abused the position and influenced the process of issuing and awarding tenders in return for the undervalued purchase of land.

The court order is a major setback for the RJD as it gears up for the Bihar Assembly polls. The ruling will prompt the RJD's rivals to step up their political attacks on the issue of corruption.