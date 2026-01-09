Charges Open Way For Trial Against Lalu Yadav, Family In Land-For-Jobs Case

A court in Delhi today framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav and his family members for allegedly acquiring land in exchange for jobs when he was Union railway minister.

Today's court order has opened the way for a trial in the high-profile case.

Lalu Yadav held the important post during the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) time between 2004 and 2009.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said there is a clear case of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and several others.

The charges have been made under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The judge said Lalu Yadav and his family members were "operating as a criminal enterprise" and part of a broader conspiracy, where public employment in the Indian Railways was allegedly exploited as a bargaining chip to get immovable properties.

The court said the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet showed that close aides of Lalu Yadav also helped in land acquisition in exchange for railway jobs across India.

The special judge rejected a petition that sought discharge from the case. "The plea of Mr Lalu Yadav and his family members to be discharged is completely unwarranted," the judge said.

According to the court order, of the 98 surviving accused named in the case, charges have been framed against 46 people, including Lalu Yadav and his family members, while 52 accused have been discharged.

The next hearing is on January 29.

The CBI has alleged land parcels were acquired in the names of Lalu Yadav's family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions. In return, railway jobs were allegedly provided across various zones.

Parallelly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into an alleged money laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.