5, Including Pregnant Woman And Toddler, Die As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Meghalaya

Five people, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, were killed when their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge near Rngain, about midway on the Shillong-Dawki road in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 7 pm on Sunday near a dangerous section of the highway known for sharp bends coupled with dense fog causing low visibility, and ongoing construction.

The vehicle was en route from Shillong to their home in Langkyrdem when the driver reportedly lost control and veered off the road.

"The vehicle lost control and went off the road into a deep gorge. We had suspected five occupants were inside, including a pregnant woman. All five bodies have now been recovered," a police officer from Pynursla police station said.

The deceased were identified as Elida Marbaniang (65), Mebanador Marbaniang (28), Aimiki Marbaniang (23), all from Langkyrdem Laitlyngkot, and Risbun Kurbah (22) and Dameban (1.5 years) of Mawpun Rum village.

Rescue operations, involving police personnel and local volunteers, were severely hampered by steep terrain and poor visibility.

The search lasted several hours before the bodies were located and retrieved.

The accident site falls along the under-construction Shillong-Dawki highway corridor.

Construction began in late 2023, but several stretches remain incomplete, lacking basic safety infrastructure like guardrails and signage.

Locals have repeatedly raised concerns about the route's safety, particularly during foggy morning hours.

"The road has no warning signs, no guardrails, and visibility is near zero in the early hours. It's extremely dangerous," said a resident who assisted in the rescue.

A family member said the government should investigate to determine the exact cause of the accident and to examine whether poor road maintenance or negligence contributed to the tragedy.

