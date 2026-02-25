Meghalaya HIV Surge: More Than 10,000 People Receiving Treatment

More than 10,293 people living with HIV are currently receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) in Meghalaya as of January 2026, with the state reporting the highest number of HIV cases in the country, the state Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Replying to a question raised by National People's Party (NPP) legislator Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma from Gambegre, Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said that HIV/AIDS-related deaths in the state over the past decade have reached 749. East Khasi Hills recorded the highest number of fatalities at 435, followed by West Jaintia Hills with 123 and East Jaintia Hills with 90 deaths. Other districts reported comparatively lower numbers -- Ri Bhoi (51), Eastern West Khasi Hills (16), West Khasi Hills (8), South West Khasi Hills (7), West Garo Hills (9), East Garo Hills (4), South Garo Hills (3), North Garo Hills (1) and South West Garo Hills (2).

Shylla clarified that none of the deaths was directly caused by HIV/AIDS.

"It is pertinent to note that all the reported deaths were due to opportunistic infections, and no death has been attributed directly to HIV/AIDS," he said.

Responding to concerns over the rising number of infections, the minister said the Health Department faces legal and social challenges under the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act.

"HIV status must remain confidential, testing cannot be conducted without consent, and patients cannot be forced to take medicines," he said, adding that stigma remains a major barrier to testing and treatment.

Despite these constraints, Shylla said the government is stepping up awareness campaigns to improve early detection and treatment uptake.

The minister credited Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the state cabinet for approving a five-year mission-mode programme to curb the "alarming rise" of HIV/AIDS in Meghalaya. He said Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for the initiative, which will be implemented over the next five years to expand testing facilities, manpower and outreach services.

Replying to a supplementary question by Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit, Shylla said the government is committed to fighting the disease on a war footing, including engagement with community institutions.

He noted that an Assembly forum on HIV/AIDS has already been constituted and that legislators collectively donated a vehicle to support people living with HIV.

"HIV is no longer a death sentence. Though it cannot be cured, it can be treated, allowing people to live a dignified life," the minister said.

Shylla added that Meghalaya currently has 392 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres, along with four mobile ICTCs operating across the state.

