Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon Collapses During Football Match, Dies

Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon, of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), died on Thursday evening after suddenly falling ill while playing football, triggering widespread shock and grief across Meghalaya's political spectrum.

According to reports, Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong near shillong. During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field.

He was immediately rushed by his friends to Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical attention. However, sources said that due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre.

He was subsequently shifted to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment. Hospital sources said that despite efforts by the medical team, Syngkon died shortly after being admitted.

He was declared dead at around 8:42 pm, leaving supporters, colleagues, and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma described Syngkon as a "dedicated and compassionate leader" and said was saddened by the leader's untimely death.

"Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon'ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," Chief Minister Conrad Sanmgma posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, and other legislators and political leaders rushed to the hospital to pay their respects.

Syngkon, a first-time Member of Parliament, had emerged as a prominent political figure after registering a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H Pala by a massive margin of 3.7 lakh votes.

Leaders across party lines expressed condolences, remembering him as a committed public representative with a promising political future.