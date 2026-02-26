A rare husband-wife exchange unfolded in the Meghalaya Assembly as NPP MLA Mehtab Chandee A Sangma questioned Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on stalled livestock education projects, prompting assurances from the CM that the process would be expedited.

Raising the issue in the House, the Gambegre legislator sought clarity on the progress of a veterinary college, two fishery colleges and a dairy college first proposed by the cabinet in 2022, and also flagged manpower shortages in veterinary training centres across the state.

The exchange drew attention as one of the few instances where a husband-wife (Conrad K Sangma and Mehtab Chandee A Sangma) legislator duo engaged in a healthy debate on policy matters during Assembly proceedings.

#Watch | Sangma vs Sangma: Husband-Wife Exchange In Meghalaya Assembly Is Viral pic.twitter.com/2iA8oe1T7F — NDTV (@ndtv) February 26, 2026

Responding on behalf of the government, the chief minister said the institutions were planned to strengthen the livestock sector.

"These were the three colleges which we have decided because of the urgent need, keeping in mind that a large population of the state is engaged in livestock rearing," he said.

He acknowledged concerns over staffing gaps, saying, "It is definitely a matter of concern. Steps are being taken to ensure the manpower shortage is filled up at the earliest." He added that filling vacancies would be treated as a priority.

On delays in preparing the detailed project reports (DPRs), Sangma said the process had taken time due to land identification and planning manpower requirements.

Around 800 acres have been identified at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi for the proposed veterinary college, which is estimated to cost about Rs 334 crore and include 19 departments.

"We have concerns as the financial requirement is quite large," he said, assuring the House that steps would be taken to fast-track the process.

